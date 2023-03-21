Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $91.28 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $91.28 million and $2.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018536 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

