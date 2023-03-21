Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $91.28 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Ardor has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $91.28 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018536 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

