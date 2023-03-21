Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 13.5%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 17,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 108,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Up 13.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

(Get Rating)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.