Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.26 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $55.71 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005110 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003837 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,792,560 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

