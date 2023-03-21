Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $56.75 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005017 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003858 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003033 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,782,858 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

