Arnon Rosenthal Sells 15,186 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,497. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68.

Alector Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ALEC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 484,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $510.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 99.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALEC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading

