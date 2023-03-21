Arnon Rosenthal Sells 15,186 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,497. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68.
Alector Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of ALEC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 484,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $510.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $15.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALEC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
