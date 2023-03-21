Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 299.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,108 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $21,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,517,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

AJG stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 121,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

