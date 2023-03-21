ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. ASA Gold and Precious Metals comprises about 3.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 2.96% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $90,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $23.35.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

