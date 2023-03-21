Astar (ASTR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.97 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $105.74 million and $10.97 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

