Athira Pharma (ATHA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Athira Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Athira Pharma
In other Athira Pharma news, CFO Glenna Mileson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
