Athira Pharma (ATHA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Athira Pharma

In other Athira Pharma news, CFO Glenna Mileson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Athira Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $26,964,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.