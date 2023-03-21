Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 113,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 238,609 shares.The stock last traded at $22.04 and had previously closed at $23.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATAT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $11,011,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Featured Stories

