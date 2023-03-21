AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,958,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.