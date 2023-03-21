Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,142 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Tesla Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,526,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,293,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

