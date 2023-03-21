Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $11,074,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $4,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 112,365 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,694,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,981,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

