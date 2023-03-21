Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWM traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.27. 9,967,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,733,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.02 and a 200-day moving average of $180.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

