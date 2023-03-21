Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

MCD stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.83. The company had a trading volume of 683,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.10. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

