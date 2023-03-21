Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $191.22. The stock had a trading volume of 298,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

