Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.41. 69,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

