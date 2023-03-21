Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $150.74. The stock had a trading volume of 186,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,042. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

