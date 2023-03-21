Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 75.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $641.84. 342,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $598.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $646.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

