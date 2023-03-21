Austin Asset Management Co Inc Purchases Shares of 2,369 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

META stock opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $512.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

