Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $17.23 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.61 billion and $198.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $17.23 or 0.00061149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,692,983 coins and its circulating supply is 325,630,263 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.