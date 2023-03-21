Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Acquired by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 2.05% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4,821.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.