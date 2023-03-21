AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($37.63) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on AXA in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €31.50 ($33.87) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($38.17) price target on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of EPA CS traded up €0.64 ($0.69) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €26.61 ($28.61). The stock had a trading volume of 13,105,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a one year high of €27.69 ($29.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.52.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

