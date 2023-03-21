Axie Infinity Price Hits $8.67 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $82.40 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $8.67 or 0.00030776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00200106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,174.85 or 1.00031901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.66130009 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 301 active market(s) with $81,023,020.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.