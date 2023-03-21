Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $83.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.80 or 0.00031169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00201688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,193.33 or 0.99852153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002291 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.66130009 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 301 active market(s) with $81,023,020.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.