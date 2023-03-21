B. Riley Financial Inc. Buys 110,493 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period. TransAct Technologies comprises about 1.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of TransAct Technologies worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TACT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 16,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

