Babylon (BBLN) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Babylon to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Babylon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 152 292 0 2.62

Babylon currently has a consensus price target of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 781.78%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s peers have a beta of 1.54, meaning that their average stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Babylon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.23 Babylon Competitors $1.47 billion -$91.84 million -7.74

Babylon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% -4,635.83% -78.38% Babylon Competitors -118.87% -449.09% -28.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Babylon peers beat Babylon on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

