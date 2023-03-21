Ballew Advisors Inc Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF accounts for 2.6% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned about 0.32% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSEARCA:SIL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 332,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

