Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 779,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.