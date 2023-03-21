Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 173 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth CMT boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,825. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

