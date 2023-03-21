Ballew Advisors Inc Trims Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

IYE traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 206,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,533. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

