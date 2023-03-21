Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 4.2 %

Bank of America stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,356,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,938,211. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $231.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

