BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Trading Up 7.4%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 343,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,008,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $31,064,000.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

