Bao Finance (BAO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $1.40 million and $5,243.85 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00364407 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,446.88 or 0.26486380 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

