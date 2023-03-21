Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.65. 3,202,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 19,202,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

