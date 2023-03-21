Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $100,525,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Baxter International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

