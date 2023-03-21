Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.76 ($0.82) on Tuesday, reaching €95.61 ($102.81). 1,152,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €95.95 and its 200-day moving average is €85.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a one year high of €103.70 ($111.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

