Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £20,034.20 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.69), for a total value of £20,034.20 ($24,602.97).

Shares of Beazley stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 547.50 ($6.72). The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,945. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Beazley plc has a 12 month low of GBX 385.40 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 695 ($8.53). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 641.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 632.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,000.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.75) to GBX 825 ($10.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.75) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.25) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.13) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.30) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 784.75 ($9.64).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

