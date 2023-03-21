Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $220.88 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $220.88 million and $2.27 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.35 or 0.06377151 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00061589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018576 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

