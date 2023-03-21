Benchmark Lowers PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $106.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.62. 5,522,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,989,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33. PDD has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $3,897,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PDD by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PDD by 3,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $6,736,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

