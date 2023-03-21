Beth C. Seidenberg Acquires 15,252 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,919,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,467.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 273,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,511. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

About Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

