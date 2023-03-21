BinaryX (BNX) Reaches One Day Volume of $487,706.04

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for $76.21 or 0.00271555 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $369.44 million and approximately $487,706.04 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.00365764 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,439.85 or 0.26585026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010383 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

