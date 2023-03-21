Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Trading 14.7% Higher

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $464.10 and last traded at $464.10. 238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 14.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

