Bitcoin Price Hits $28,029.11 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $541.64 billion and $36.07 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $28,029.11 on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.00475230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00132145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00031107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,324,237 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

