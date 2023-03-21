BitDAO (BIT) One Day Volume Hits $8.57 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $8.57 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001972 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 106.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

