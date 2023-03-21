Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading 11.2% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.39. 1,175,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,596,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.07.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

