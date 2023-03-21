Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after purchasing an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.62.

Block Trading Up 0.7 %

Block stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,272,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

