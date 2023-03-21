Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 172.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Boston Properties stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.59.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 539.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

