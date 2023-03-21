Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.